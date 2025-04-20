The Brief One person was killed in a shooting in West Dallas on Sunday morning. The victim was found shot in the area of Bernal Drive. No arrests have been announced.



Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Dallas.

What we know:

At about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, Dallas Police responded to a call for a shooting on Bernal Drive, not far from I-30 and Walton Walker.

Investigators say that one person had been shot in the area.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The victim in the shooting has not been identified.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects or any arrests.