Dallas shooting: 1 killed in Easter morning shooting in West Dallas
DALLAS - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in West Dallas.
What we know:
At about 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, Dallas Police responded to a call for a shooting on Bernal Drive, not far from I-30 and Walton Walker.
Investigators say that one person had been shot in the area.
They were pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The victim in the shooting has not been identified.
Police have not released any information about potential suspects or any arrests.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.