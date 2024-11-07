Dallas shooting: Arrest made in fatal shooting on Skillman

article

An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting in far Northeast Dallas earlier this month.

Darrion Berry-Scott, 26, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Berry-Scott is charged with murder.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Skillman Village Shopping Center, on Skillman Street, just off of the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, on November 2.

The victim, 29-year-old Emethius Chiron Hardeman, was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or what led them to Berry-Scott.