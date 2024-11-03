Police identify man in Northeast Dallas fatal shooting

article

Dallas Police have identified a man killed in a shooting in the Far Northeast Dallas area early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Skillman Village Shopping Center, on Skillman Street, just off of the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, just before 12:30 a.m.

The victim, 29-year-old Emethius Chiron Hardeman, was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

Dallas Police say no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kenneth Castoral at 214-671-3666 or at kenneth.castoral@dallaspolice.gov.