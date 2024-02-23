Dallas shooting: Man charged with murder in Red Bird shooting

Dallas police say a man has been charged with murder for a shooting earlier this week in the Red Bird area.

The shooting happened at the Ari Motel on Preferred Place, which is near Interstate 20 and Camp Wisdom Road, around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

48-year-old Cedrick Woods was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooter had left the scene before they arrived.

Police said the victim's young son witnessed the shooting and ran to get help.

32-year-old Branden Frazier was arrested and charged with murder, according to Dallas police.

Branden Frazier (Source: Dallas County Jail)

Investigators say that Frazier and Woods knew each other, but did not specify their relationship.