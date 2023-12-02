Expand / Collapse search

3 injured in early morning shooting at Dallas apartment complex

DALLAS - Police are investigating a shooting that injured three people in Dallas early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m., at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Webb Chapel Extension, near Harry Hines Boulevard.

Responding officers found three people who had been shot.

Two were taken to a hospital, while the third was treated at the scene. All are expected to survive.

Witnesses said there was a disturbance before shots were fired inside an apartment.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.