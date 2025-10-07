Dallas Police search for suspect in South Dallas fatal shooting
DALLAS - Dallas Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed 32-year-old Anthony Anderson on Monday evening in South Dallas.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Metropolitan Ave. around 7:15 p.m.
They found Anderson had been shot by an unknown person.
Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and took Anderson to Baylor University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Reed, #10493, at 469-597-9332 or jelisa.reed@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.