Dallas Police search for suspect in South Dallas fatal shooting

Published  October 7, 2025 12:43pm CDT
South Dallas
    • A 32-year-old man, Anthony Anderson, was fatally shot Monday evening in South Dallas on the 4500 block of Metropolitan Ave.
    • Anderson was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.
    • Dallas Homicide Detectives are investigating, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective J. Reed.

DALLAS - Dallas Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed 32-year-old Anthony Anderson on Monday evening in South Dallas.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 4500 block of Metropolitan Ave. around 7:15 p.m.

They found Anderson had been shot by an unknown person.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and took Anderson to Baylor University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective J. Reed, #10493, at 469-597-9332 or jelisa.reed@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

