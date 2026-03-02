Dallas shooting: 2 women shot inside South Dallas home during drive-by rifle attack

article

Two women were injured in a drive-by shooting at a South Dallas home late Sunday, according to police.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ South Dallas drive-by shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call around 11:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Carpenter Avenue. Upon arrival, police found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

Investigators believe an unidentified suspect opened fire from a vehicle, striking the front of the home with multiple rifle rounds. Both women were inside the residence when they were hit.

The shooter remains at large, and police have not yet identified a suspect.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims. It remains unclear if the women were the intended targets or if the shooter was targeting someone else at the residence.