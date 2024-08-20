Dallas shooting: 2 women hurt in fight over love interest

article

Police are searching for the person who shot two women in Dallas overnight.

It happened in West Oak Cliff, where at least four women were gathered on Glenfield Avenue and South Westmoreland Road.

Dallas police said two of the women began fighting over a significant other.

A third woman pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

She hit one of the two women fighting in the abdomen. A bystander was also hit in the buttocks.

Paramedics took both women to the hospital.

The shooter left before police arrived and remains at large.