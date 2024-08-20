Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: 2 women hurt in fight over love interest

By
Published  August 20, 2024 6:57am CDT
West Oak Cliff
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Police are searching for the person who shot two women in Dallas overnight.

It happened in West Oak Cliff, where at least four women were gathered on Glenfield Avenue and South Westmoreland Road.

Dallas police said two of the women began fighting over a significant other.

A third woman pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

Featured

2 women accused of killing sugar daddy, cutting off his thumb to steal money
article

2 women accused of killing sugar daddy, cutting off his thumb to steal money

Two women have been accused of killing a man in D.C. and cutting off his thumb in an attempt to steal his money. According to police, the victim was one of the suspects sugar daddy's.

She hit one of the two women fighting in the abdomen. A bystander was also hit in the buttocks.

Paramedics took both women to the hospital.

The shooter left before police arrived and remains at large.