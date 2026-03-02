Dallas Shooting: 2 men found dead in Old East Dallas
DALLAS - Two men were shot and killed on Sunday in Old East Dallas.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Columbia Avenue.
Dallas police said officers found two men at the location who had died from gunshot wounds.
What we don't know:
The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to identify the victims.
Police did not release any information about what happened. There’s no word on a suspect or a motive for the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. P. Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.