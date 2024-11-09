Dallas shooting: 2 juveniles injured in East Oak Cliff

article

Two juveniles were taken to the hospital on Saturday after a shooting in East Oak Cliff.

Dallas Police say they were called to a shooting in the area of Ann Arbor Avenue and Garrison Street.

Investigators say three juveniles were involved in the shooting and two were injured.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took them to the hospital in stable condition. Their ages have not been released.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.