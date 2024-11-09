Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: 2 juveniles injured in East Oak Cliff

By
Published  November 9, 2024 2:36pm CST
East Oak Cliff
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital on Saturday after a shooting in East Oak Cliff.

Dallas Police say they were called to a shooting in the area of Ann Arbor Avenue and Garrison Street.

Investigators say three juveniles were involved in the shooting and two were injured.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took them to the hospital in stable condition. Their ages have not been released.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been announced.

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from Dallas Police.