Dallas shooting: 2 injured near DPD Headquarters in South Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that happened not far from the department's headquarters in South Dallas.
The shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. in a parking lot at Botham Jean Boulevard and Alexander Avenue about a quarter of a mile from DPD headquarters.
When officers arrived they determined two men had been shot.
They were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and are in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, according to DPD.