Dallas shooting: 2 injured near DPD Headquarters in South Dallas

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Dallas police are investigating a shooting that happened not far from the department's headquarters in South Dallas.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. in a parking lot at Botham Jean Boulevard and Alexander Avenue about a quarter of a mile from DPD headquarters.

When officers arrived they determined two men had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, according to DPD.