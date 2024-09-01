Expand / Collapse search

Dallas shooting: 2 injured near DPD Headquarters in South Dallas

Published  September 1, 2024 9:12am CDT
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that happened not far from the department's headquarters in South Dallas.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. in a parking lot at Botham Jean Boulevard and Alexander Avenue about a quarter of a mile from DPD headquarters.

When officers arrived they determined two men had been shot.

They were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, according to DPD.