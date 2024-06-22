Dallas shooting: 16-year-old suspect wanted in Pleasant Grove double murder

article

Dallas police are searching for a 16-year-old suspect they believe shot and killed two people in Pleasant Grove.

Police responded to a shooting call on Cedar Lake Drive around 9:30 Friday night.

Investigators say the suspect was in a vehicle arguing with two men when he shot both victims.

Alejandro Ramirez, 35, and Adriel Ramirez, 39, both died.

Further evidence led police to identify the suspect as a 16-year-old male. His name will not be released due to his age.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the teen.

Dallas police say they will continue to investigate the shooting.