Dallas Shooting: 16-year-old found dead
DALLAS - The victim who was fatally shot in the Red Bird area of Dallas earlier this week was just 16 years old.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 67, they found the teen with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead there.
What we don't know:
It’s still not clear what led up to the shooting.
No suspects have been identified.
The teen’s name also hasn’t been released.
