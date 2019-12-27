Dallas shelter offering free pet adoptions to kick off 2020

article

Pet adoptions are free right now at Dallas Animal Services.

The shelter said hundreds of animals are in need of new homes for the new year.

Potential pet owners can visit the main shelter on Westmoreland Road or the Petsmart adoption center on Coit Road in Far North Dallas.

All adopted pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Pets also receive heartworm treatment if needed.

The “New Year, New Home” adoption promotion runs through Jan. 5.