Dallas Senior Corporal arrested on felony assault warrant
DALLAS - Dallas Police’s Senior Corporal, Scott Jay, turned himself in to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department on July 30, 2025.
What we know:
Senior Corporal Jay had a warrant out of the Dallas Police Department for aggravated assault of bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
He has been a member of the Department since September 1997 and is assigned to the Canine Unit.
What's next:
He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.