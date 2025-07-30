Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Senior Corporal arrested on felony assault warrant

July 30, 2025
    • Dallas Police Senior Corporal Scott Jay turned himself in on July 30, 2025, for a felony aggravated assault warrant.
    • Jay, a veteran officer with the Canine Unit, has been with the Dallas Police Department since September 1997.
    • He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

DALLAS - Dallas Police’s Senior Corporal, Scott Jay, turned himself in to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department on July 30, 2025. 

Senior Corporal Jay had a warrant out of the Dallas Police Department for aggravated assault of bodily injury, a second-degree felony. 

He has been a member of the Department since September 1997 and is assigned to the Canine Unit.

What's next:

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.

