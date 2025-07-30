Dallas Senior Corporal arrested on felony assault warrant

article

The Brief Dallas Police Senior Corporal Scott Jay turned himself in on July 30, 2025, for a felony aggravated assault warrant. Jay, a veteran officer with the Canine Unit, has been with the Dallas Police Department since September 1997. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.



Dallas Police’s Senior Corporal, Scott Jay, turned himself in to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department on July 30, 2025.

What we know:

Senior Corporal Jay had a warrant out of the Dallas Police Department for aggravated assault of bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

He has been a member of the Department since September 1997 and is assigned to the Canine Unit.

Featured article

What's next:

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.