Arrest made in deadly shooting of Dallas security guard

Police say they have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a security guard in Old East Dallas.

24-year-old Francisco Montez has been charged with capital murder in the shooting of David Ruback on Sept. 1.

Police are still looking for a second suspect.

Surveillance footage released by Dallas police last month shows a white sedan with two masked suspects inside pull up outside Big Jim's Check Cashing Store on Carroll Avenue.

Ruback, 52, was standing at the back of a van getting ready to deliver cash to the store.

The video shows both suspects dressed in all black hop out of the car, the passenger has a rifle.

The shooting happens outside of the camera's view, but it does show a gunman running off with a bag of cash.

Ruback worked as a security guard at Gardaworld for more than 20 years.

Ruback's girlfriend Terry Ball spoke with FOX 4 after the arrest.

"Every day has been a struggle since he died. I've cried every day," she said.

Ball says she is "so glad" that an arrest has been made.

She was worried that as time passed there would never be an arrest.

"There's some relief there hope that maybe we'll have justice in this, but it still doesn't bring him back," Ball said. "That's the hard part. That he doesn't get to come home when this is over."

Ball said there is a question she'd like to say the suspects.

"Why would you think that it is okay to take a life over a bag of money?" she said. "It's not just his life that you took. You took a life away from me. You took my future. You took a life away from his friends, from his family. You took that from all of us."

Police are asking anymore with information about the case to give them a call.