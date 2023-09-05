VIDEO: Armed suspects caught on camera before shooting armored van guard in Old East Dallas

Dallas police released surveillance video on Tuesday of two suspects in the deadly shooting of a security guard.

The video shows a white sedan pull up outside Big Jim's Check Cashing Store on Carroll Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

Two masked suspects pop out of the vehicle.

In the video, you can see a piece of an armored van outside the store.

52-year-old David Ruback, a Gardaworld security officer, was shot and killed by the suspects.

After the shooting, the suspects took off.

"They were last seen traveling south on Carroll towards I-30 where a witness sees them turn to go west on Santa Fe and that's the last place they were seen because they almost hit a pedestrian on Santa Fe," Dallas Police Detective Reginald Woods told FOX 4 on Monday.

Ruback worked as a security guard at Gardaworld for more than 20 years.

"He had a life ahead of him. He had retirement plans. He was looking forward to doing, and none of that’s going to happen now. They need to be caught," Ruback's girlfriend Terry Ball told FOX 4.

If you know anything you can text or call Detective Woods at his cell phone 214-283-4955 or email reginald.woods@dallaspolice.gov.