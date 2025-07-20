Dallas suspects arrested after allegedly robbing 3 stores in 41 minutes

article

Dallas police announced the arrest of two suspects who they say robbed three convenience stores in 41 minutes earlier this month.

Dallas robbery suspects arrested

What we know:

Ubaldo Maquitico, 18, and Adrian Urquiza, 20, are facing charges in connection to the robberies.

Police say the robberies happened between 4:14 a.m. and 4:55 a.m. on July 1.

Investigators say the Maquitico and Urquiza pointed guns and employees and demanded money.

Shortly after the final robbery, officers spotted the suspects near St. Augustine and Lake June Road and arrested them.

What they're saying:

"These criminals thought they could tear through our city and get away with it, but through excellent police work and good tactics, two dangerous offenders were arrested and their crime spree stopped before an innocent person was hurt," said Dallas Deputy Chief Patricia Mora.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.



