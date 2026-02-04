Dallas residents urge city to rethink changes to alley trash pickup

The Brief Residents of Dallas urged the city to rethink their plans to transition many residents to a curbside track pickup system at a sanitation briefing Wednesday. A survey by the City of Dallas shows residents favor keeping alley trash pickup, with 93% of voters wanting to keep the current system. Over half those surveyed said they would pay more for alley pickup. The city's sanitation director says wider trash trucks have made alley pickup hazardous, prompting the change to curbside pickup.



Dallas residents took to city council Wednesday to urge the city to rethink their plans to change alley trash pickup.

What we know:

93% of residents who responded to a City of Dallas survey said they're in favor of keeping alley trash pickup. 60% of those surveyed said they're willing to pay more to keep the service.

The survey of 43,000 residents had a 23% response rate.

Residents speak out on trash pickup changes

Local perspective:

On Wednesday, many of those residents went to City Hall for a sanitation briefing on the matter.

"When was the last time 93% of anyone in this country agreed on anything?" Jeffrey Helfrich, a resident against the changes, said during the briefing.

Others detailed how the changes would be difficult to implement, especially for older residents.

"It will be necessary to drag them across the front yard across St. Augustine grass," Sally Braden said. "I am in my mid-70's. My husband is 81. We would not be able to drag the bins to the front."

Featured article

Director of Sanitation Cliff Gillespie said the safety of trash collectors has to be considered in implementing the changes.

"More troubling are worker injuries where workers have been pinned and run over, near misses for electrocution and severe fire injury," Gillespie said at the briefing.

Councilmembers respond

What they're saying:

Some city council members described the change as hard, but necessary.

"I think it will take the city manager to make tough decisions. That's why, quite frankly, we pay you the big bucks," councilmember Adam Bazaldua said. "We have 60% of our city paying for a premier service that minority are benefiting from."

Many of them said they have been frequently hearing from their constituents about the proposed changes.

"I've got high voter turnout and high survey turnout too, it's clear some areas really want it and are willing to pay for it," councilmember Gay Donnell Willis said.

"Hundreds have shown up and told you no, thousands wrote letters and told you no, 12,000 sent a petition and told you no," councilmember Phil Roth said.

The backstory:

The City of Dallas announced in July 2025 that over 26,000 residents would change from alley pickup to curbside pickup in January 2026.

Featured article

Gillespie said the change was prompted by widening trash pickup trucks, which are hazardous in smaller alleys.

The change prompted an outcry from residents, who said it would be hard to place trash bins curbside due to the construction of their homes.

A petition to stop the changes got over 10,000 signatures after the announcement. In October 2025, the city manager announced they would reconsider the changes.

What's next:

Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert said during the meeting that the city will report back to the council with a new plan in three to six months.