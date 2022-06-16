Dallas City Council to vote on plan that would allow rental scooters to return

article

Dallas City Council members are set to vote on a plan next week that will allow rentable scooters to return.

The city banned dockless vehicles two and a half years ago due to safety concerns and problems with scooters abandoned on sidewalks.

This time, the city would take a gradual approach.

Companies that take good care of their scooters and keep them cleaned up will be allowed to have more scooters in the city.

If approved, scooters could be back in October.