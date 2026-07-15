Texas Rangers announce BZZR as new official streaming service

The Brief The Texas Rangers announced BZZR as their new streaming platform effective this Friday. Rangers games will no longer be streamed on Victory+, where they had been aired since the inception of Rangers Sports Network in 2025. Current subscribers to Victory+ can transfer their subscription to BZZR at no additional cost.



If you're looking to stream Texas Rangers baseball games, you'll need to find them on a new platform for the second half of the 2026 MLB season.

What we know:

BZZR is the new streaming service of the Texas Rangers, the team announced on Wednesday.

Victory+ will no longer stream Rangers games, per the team's press release. Victory+ has been the home of the Rangers Sports Network since its inception in 2025.

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 06: A detailed view of Texas Rangers baseball hats during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 6, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

What you can do:

If you're subscribed to Victory+ for Rangers games, you will be able to transfer your subscription to BZZR.

An email will be sent to existing subscribers to move their accounts to the new platform.

What we don't know:

No reason was given for the switch from Victory+ to BZZR in the Rangers' official announcement.

What they're saying:

"When Rangers Sports Network was launched in January 2025, we committed to providing our fans with the highest-quality options to watch our games," Neil Leibman, Chairman of Rangers Sports Media and Entertainment Company, said in a statement.

"It is unfortunate that this switch in direct-to-consumer distributors was necessary, but the decision was made in the best interest of both the Rangers and our fans. RSN is committed to continued delivery of the highest-quality game broadcast possible, and we feel BZZR is well-positioned to manage a seamless transition."

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 5: A general view of Globe Life Field during the Opening Day game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays on April, 5, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/Texas Rangers/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Expand

What's next:

The first Rangers broadcast on BZZR will be on Friday, July 17, when the Rangers take on the Atlanta Braves.