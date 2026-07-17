Texas flooding: What we know about 2 people killed in Hill Country

The Brief At least two people have died in this week’s flooding in the Texas Hill Country. A man was swept away in an RV near Comfort, while another man died after driving into floodwater near Uvalde. Officials have only identified one of the victims, thus far.



At least two people have been killed in this week’s flooding in the Texas Hill Country, just a little more than a year after a similar event killed more than 100 people in the region.

Here is what we know about the two victims right now.

Kerr County: John Steward

John Mark Steward

Family members identified the victim in Kerr County as John Mark Steward.

Steward’s wife, Jennie, was away on a business trip to North Texas when the flooding hit.

"My heart is broken, I am devastated," she wrote on social media. "My husband, Mark, was found and went to be with Jesus. Thank you for all the search and rescue people."

"He couldn’t make it over from that house to this one because the stream was extremely strong and high," Mike Eifert, Steward's neighbor, told FOX 4's Alex Boyer. "After that, he got in contact again, and he told me that the house was falling apart."

FOX 7 Austin confirmed Steward, graduated from Westlake High School in 1979. He also played football, ran track and sang with the Madrigals.

Kerr County officials said Friday no one else has been reported missing.

Uvalde County: 74-year-old man

The Uvalde Police Department said the victim in their area was a 74-year-old man whose vehicle was swept off U.S. Highway 83 after ignoring warnings not to proceed down the flooded road. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Police said that the victim’s family live outside the state.

Related article

Hundreds rescued

While there have been fewer lives lost during this year’s devastating flood, there were still hundreds of rescues. Texas Game Wardens and other first responders used boats and helicopters to help families trapped due to the high water.

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