Grass field at AT&T Stadium removed after final World Cup match in North Texas

The Brief Crews were seen on Thursday removing the grass field at AT&T Stadium that was installed specifically for the FIFA World Cup. It's not yet clear what will be done with the grass, but fans will be able to purchase pieces of grass from Sunday's World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium. The grass field removal comes one day after workers removed the tarps covering the stadium's AT&T logos, returning it to its AT&T Stadium moniker rather than Dallas Stadium as it was known for the duration of the World Cup.



Just two days after the final World Cup match was played in North Texas, the grass field used for that match is gone.

Grass removed at AT&T Stadium

What we know:

The grass pitch that was used for the nine FIFA World Cup matches played in North Texas was removed on Thursday morning.

Presumably, a turf field will be reinstalled at the stadium for Dallas Cowboys games this fall.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Workers remove World Cup grass at AT&T Stadium

The removal of the grass comes after weeks of hard work ensuring the quality was up to World Cup snuff.

Crews cut the grass two or three times on match days. Sprinklers frequently went off during pregame, postgame and even during hydration breaks.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what FIFA plans to do with the grass from Dallas Stadium.

While there has been speculation that it will be donated to a local organization, FIFA announced earlier this week that it is selling pieces of the grass pitch from New York-New Jersey Stadium after Saturday’s final match.

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Dallas Stadium no more

Local perspective:

The removal of the stadium's grass pitch was the second major reversal from changes made for the World Cup.

Workers were spotted on the roof early Wednesday morning removing the tarps that had covered up the AT&T logos during the tournament.

AT&T Stadium was known as Dallas Stadium for the duration of the World Cup due to FIFA sponsorship rules.

NFL players gripe about field

Dig deeper:

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The head of the NFLPA expressed frustration that soccer players were gifted the grass fields at their own stadiums that NFL players have been stumping for for years.

"FIFA, they’re rolling out the grass green carpet for the soccer players," JC Tretter said on a podcast appearance in May.

Tretter says the preference isn't about injuries; the number of injuries on grass fields has worsened, while turf field injuries have stayed steady. He says it's because of the quality of the grass fields currently in use.

"We want good, solid fields. You don't just want, like, pull out the mini golf course, grass out on every field. You want high quality surfaces."