Dallas rapper BigX Tha Plug makes CMA Fest appearance with Bailey Zimmerman

Dallas rapper BigXtha Plug made a surprise appearance with country music singer Bailey Zimmerman at the 2025 CMA Fest in Nashville earlier this month.

The three-hour special airs on ABC this Thursday, June 26, at 8/7c, and will be available on Hulu starting Friday, June 27.

Dallas rapper makes CMA Fest appearance

What we know:

CMA Fest 2025 is a four-day event with high-energy performances, unexpected appearances and fan-favorite anthems. On the last day of the festival, Bailey Zimmerman brought out BigXtha Plug for a thrilling, genre-defying collaboration.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug perform on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

The final night's excitement at Nissan Stadium kicked off with Zimmerman, whose raw energy and popular tracks, including a powerful rendition of "Comin’ in Cold," immediately captivated the crowd.

The stadium erupted when Zimmerman introduced BigXtha Plug, creating a powerful fusion of country and Southern grit that left the audience buzzing with excitement.

Following the performance, Dierks Bently took the stage, then Luke Bryan.

This year’s special is hosted by Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde, with McBryde returning for her second consecutive year and Johnson making his hosting debut.