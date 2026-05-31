Dallas ranks among the most expensive 2026 World Cup destinations for short-term rentals

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The Brief A new study ranks Dallas as the fourth most expensive World Cup host city for short-term rentals, with nightly rates averaging $251.19. Dallas prices sit 10% above the tournament average, while Houston offers a more budget-friendly Texas alternative at an average of $163.16 per night. The tournament begins June 11, 2026, with local matches held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington starting with England vs. Croatia on June 17.



Soccer fans heading to Dallas for the upcoming FIFA World Cup should prepare for a hefty lodging bill, as a new study ranks the city among the most expensive tournament destinations for short-term rentals.

High Lodging Costs

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The study, conducted by student travel company Rustic Pathways, analyzed Airbnb listings across the 16 North American host cities for June and July 2026. It revealed that Dallas ranks fourth overall for the highest average nightly rates, with prices averaging $251.19 per night.

The Dallas rate sits more than 10% above the tournament-wide average of $228.21 per night and is a staggering 182% higher than the most affordable host city, Guadalajara, Mexico. Matches in the Dallas area will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, beginning with an England vs. Croatia matchup on June 17.

Kansas City, Missouri, claimed the top spot as the most expensive host city by a wide margin, averaging $539.95 per night. It was followed by Vancouver, Canada, at $461.52, and Boston at $292.99.

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Conversely, Mexico offers the most budget-friendly accommodations for the tournament, sweeping the bottom three spots of the ranking. Guadalajara is the cheapest at $89.06 per night, followed by Mexico City at $131.66 and Monterrey at $134.80.

Shayne Fitz-Coy, CEO of Rustic Pathways, noted that national averages vary wildly, with Canada averaging $308.02, the United States at $243.62, and Mexico at $118.51. Fitz-Coy attributed Kansas City’s premium pricing to local infrastructure rather than higher demand.

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"Kansas City is much smaller with fewer places to stay, so everyone is fighting over the same hotels and Airbnbs," Fitz-Coy said. "Massive cities like Mexico City or L.A. are so huge and spread out that they can easily absorb a huge crowd without prices rising too much."

Other Texas matches will be held in Houston, which ranked as a more affordable American option at 11th overall, averaging $163.16 per night.

The FIFA World Cup officially kicks off on June 11, 2026, with an opening match between Mexico and South Africa at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.