Dallas ranked among 2026's best global destinations by the New York Times

The Brief Dallas ranked sixth on the New York Times' list of 52 top travel destinations for 2026, the second-highest U.S. entry behind "Revolutionary America." The city will host nine FIFA World Cup matches, including a semifinal and two Argentina games featuring superstar Lionel Messi at the high-capacity AT&T Stadium. Halperin Park, a new five-acre green space connecting Southern Dallas, is set to debut this spring with a projected $1 billion economic impact.



Dallas has been ranked sixth on the New York Times' list of the top 52 travel destinations in 2026.

Top global travel destination

What we know:

Whether it’s the most 2026 FIFA World Cup matches or the unveiling of the new green space in 2026, Dallas offers the best chance to have a once in a lifetime experience across the world.

FIFA World Cup matches and Messi coming to Dallas

Offering the most opportunity for a rare sports experience with nine total World Cup matches, Dallas is set to host five group-stage matches, two round-of-32 matches, one round-of-16 match and one semifinal match. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champions, Argentina, are set to play twice in Dallas. Bringing superstar Lionel Messi to town and drawing massive international attention to Texas.

The FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park

Along with the many matches, the FIFA Fan Festival, located in Downtown Dallas’ Fair Park, is said to feature live music and real-time videos of matches. The festival is deemed the central fan destination for the FIFA World Cup 2026, as local communities and fans from around the globe come together for the best place outside of AT&T Stadium (which is being called Dallas Stadium during the World Cup) to watch FIFA World Cup matches live.

The stadium in Arlington is also noted to have the most seats of any other venue in the World Cup.

Dallas’ new deck park

Dig deeper:

Another notable draw for Dallas, which ranks them sixth on a list of 52 international cities, is the unveiling of Halperin Park.

The future five-acre bridge park will reconnect Southern Dallas and ignite community revitalization. The new park is expected to facilitate events, diversify housing options, and incorporate Southern Dallas’ history through park design and partnerships, in order to create a safe, accessible environment for families.

According to an analysis from the University of North Texas, Dallas estimates that over the park’s first five years, the economic impact will be about $1 billion.

Other top 2026 destinations in US

What they're saying:

Revolutionary America at No. 1 and Route 66 at No. 8, were the only other American destinations to be placed in the top 10 of the New York Times' list.

The NYT referred to the major American landmarks of Philadelphia, Massachusetts, Virginia and New York as Revolutionary America and mentioned the nearly century-old highway system of Route 66, due to the travel-friendly sights that visitors can see along the highway.

Other notable U.S. destinations:

Los Angeles, California, at No. 16.

Memphis, Tennessee, at No. 18.

Sanibel and Captiva Islands, Florida, at No. 26.

Hype Park, Chicago, at No. 27.

Portland, Oregon, at No. 30.

Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska at No. 33.

Medora, North Dakota, at No. 36.

Deer Valley, Utah, at No. 40

Bentonville, Arkansas, at No. 42

Virginia Beach, Virginia, at No. 50

Big Sur, California, at No. 51