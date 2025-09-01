Dallas family still hopes for answers months after random shooting of 17-year-old

The Brief A Dallas mother is pleading for help to solve the murder of her 17-year-old daughter. Angelyn Nino Herrera was killed by gunfire after a fight at a park in March. Despite a large crowd of witnesses, police say no one has come forward with information.



A mother is speaking out for help Monday night, four months after her daughter was fatally shot at a Dallas park.

The family still hopes for answers after a fight in March led to a shooting at the park, which found and killed the teen, who was an innocent bystander.

Angelyn Herrera's mother speaks out

Angelyn Herrera

FOX 4 joined Marcela Nino Herrera and her family Monday on a somber walk through Restland Cemetery - a walk no parent wants to make.

"I come here often. I have all my cemetery mom's supplies in the car," Herrera said.

Herrera calls herself a "cemetery mom," because here at Restland is where she meets her youngest daughter.

March 23, 17-year-old Angelyn Nino Herrera was out with friends at Overlook Park at Commerce and Beckley.

A fight broke out, then guns were drawn and shots were fired.

Back in March, FOX 4 spoke with homicide detective Joshua Romero.

Related article

What they're saying:

"Amazing with the amount of gunfire we had out here for only one person to be hit," said Romero.

That one person, Angelyn, was a student at Hillcrest High School.

"She was a perfectionist and she loved everyone. She made friends with anyone and everyone that she could, and she tried to help everyone out," Herrera said.

"It's really hard because she was my last child. I'm not going to have any more, and she's helped me grow in a lot of ways, and now I want to get her story out," Herrera said.

Marcela still sees her daughter's impact in her daily life.

"The butterflies… I randomly asked her for signs, and she sent me butterflies all the time, so yesterday, when it was my birthday, there were so many butterflies in the park," Herrera said.

Related article

Sunday was mom's birthday. Saturday was her daughter's.

"That was the hardest thing, because we celebrated her birthday first, the whole week, and then I would wait a whole week for my birthday. But now, it's like I have to do these things on my own," Herrera said.

Though she's hurting, Marcela finds herself helping others.

"And sometimes I talk to other parents that are going through the same situation even though I'm still grieving, and it's still hard, I just want other parents to know that they're not alone," Herrera said.

Family still seeks answers

Angelyn Herrera memorial

What you can do:

There were more than 50 people at Overlook Park when Angelyn was hit by random gunfire, but no one has talked to Romero.

Marcela is hoping someone will do the right thing and help her and her family.

"Please come forward, please. Any little detail can help, and, like today, it could be one of your kids, one of your friends, and we don't want this to keep happening. We don't want this to keep happening to anybody else," Herrera said.

You can reach out to Romero and remain anonymous.