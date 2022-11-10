Dallas radio station flips to full-time Christmas station

It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on your radio dial.

On Thursday at 8 a.m., Star 102.1 switched from adult contemporary to full-time holiday music for the 7th straight year.

The station will play Christmas music around the clock, before switching back to adult contemporary on December 26th.

"You would think that I would get sick of it, but I love it," said Star 102.1 personality Leigh Ann Adam.

While some people may think it is a bit early to start listening to holiday tunes, others can't get enough.

"Believe it or not we start getting calls at the beginning of October asking when are we going to play Christmas music," said Adam.

STAR is partnering with FOX 4 to support Toys for Tots this holiday season.

Learn more about how you can donate and participate at fox4news.com/toysfortots.