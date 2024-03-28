30 accused of soliciting prostitutes arrested in Dallas PD operation
article
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested 30 people accused of soliciting prostitutes during an operation on Wednesday.
The Dallas Police Special Investigations Division operation targeting those looking to pay for prostitutes in Northwest Dallas.
As part of the 30 arrests, police seized five handguns and more than $3,400 in cash.
Here are the names of those arrested:
- Marcos Lopez, 52, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Jose Carlos Delgadillo, 37, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Juan Molina, 29, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Jose Francisco Delgado-Cisneros, 39, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Keith Smith, 62, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Nelson Gomez, 35, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Natnael Gesesew, 33, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Marcus Smith, 46, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Tristian Stiggers, 30, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Christopher Cutliff, 34, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Juan Rodriguez-Delgado, 36, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Hector Juarez-Mejia, 41, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Manuel De Jesus Tepaz-Xum, 34, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Shahram Safiullah, 21, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Juan Josue Olmos-Olvera, 33, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Tinashe Mujurn, 33, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- John Carlos Perez, 22, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Juan Carlos Henrizuez Martinez, 48, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Ricardo Jose Rodriguez, 44, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Mahamad Alkhateeb, 35, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Scott Lucas, 55, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Samir Gomez, 21, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Alexis Javier De La Cruz, 26, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Juan Vargas-Andrade, 51, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Matthew Jasso, 24, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Brandon Lopez, 25, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Pablo Amaya, 46, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Jordan Colocho, 34, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Jesus Leal-Huerta, 25, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer
- Olvin Cardenas-Canales, 33, Solicitation of Prostitution Buyer