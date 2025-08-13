Dallas proposed budget: Safety, sustainability to receive largest investments

article

The Brief Dallas City Council heard a $5.2 billion budget proposal for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The largest investments are for sustainability ($2.2B) and public safety ($1.4B). The police budget includes a raise to $81,232, a significant increase from the current $71,757 starting salary.



The Dallas City Council heard the budget proposal on Wednesday for the coming fiscal year.

Of the seven "foundational pillars" portioned out in the $5.2 billion total budget, those concerning safety and sustainability are set to receive the largest investments.

2025-26 Dallas budget proposal

The budget proposal is broken down into seven main categories of focus. They are organized by cost below.

Sustainability

Improvements to sustainability would command $2.2 billion of the budget.

This would include a $162 million investment into street improvements and maintenance of about 750 lane miles in the coming year. This is up from 710 lane miles during the last fiscal year.

The first phase of the 2025 Bike Plan is to be implemented, with a price tag of $3.3 million.

The $1.25 billion General Obligation Bond Program, approved last May, will continue.

Safety

Investment into Dallas' safety would receive $1.4 billion over the coming year, an increase of $68.4 million from last year's budget, with the goal of becoming "the safest large city by reducing crime and elevating the quality of life for all."

A substantial portion of this would be spent on a police force increase of 350 officers, as well as increasing their starting pay to $81,232. The budget includes pay and pension increases for all uniformed officials.

Growth

$539 million is set aside for growth projects.

Transformation of the Dallas convention center district through the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas Master Plan will be a major focus.

Continued funding of Public Private Partnerships, Tax Increment Finance Districts, and the Infrastructure Investment Fund will be another area of investment.

Vibrancy

Vibrancy projects will take up $533 million of the coming budget.

The first portion listed is the establishment of the Department of Housing and Community Empowerment to consolidate human services and neighborhood programs.

Multiple avenues will be taken to assist the unhoused and reduce homelessness.

Livability

$280 million is planned to be spent on livability efforts.

Some areas of investment will be animal cruelty relief, code and sanitation compliance enforcement, and pet health and safety improvements.

Core

$161 million is set for use on "core" projects.

These include investments into and improvement of city operations.

Fiscal Soundness

$98 million is planned for increasing Dallas' fiscal strength.

A large portion of this plan will be reduction of property tax by 0.5 cents per $100 valuation, and increasing the over-65 or disabled homestead exemption from $153,400 to $175,000.

City employee minimum wage for non-uniform employees would increase from $19.25 to $21.50 per hour.

When does the Dallas budget take effect?

What's next:

City councilmembers will discuss the budget in meetings over the coming weeks before it is approved.

If approved, the spending changes will take effect on Oct. 1.

What they're saying:

"This budget allows us to continue elevating our position as a globally recognized city – with a thriving and inclusive community that sets the standard for excellence through innovation, efficient government and targeted economic growth," said Dallas City Manager Kimerly Tolbert.

To read a full summary of the budget proposal from the city, click here.