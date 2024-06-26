Construction begins on Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center expansion

The Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas is about to get a multi-billion dollar facelift.

As redevelopment projects go, this is one of the largest the city of Dallas has ever seen.

Back in 2022, Dallas voters approved a ballot measure enabling the city to acquire the funding for the project. The price tag is $3.7 billion.

It significantly increases the size of the convention center.

Supporters say it will enhance tourism in the city and increase all the revenue it generates.

Backers talk about job creation and forging new connections between Downtown Dallas and South Dallas – what’s described as knitting the city together with new opportunities and shared prosperity.

The plans also include more greenery outside the convention center and more walkable areas for a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

The Dallas Convention Center, as it was originally known, opened in 1973 and was expanded in 1984. It was expanded again in 1994.

The construction which begins Wednesday will eventually involve demolishing the current structure and putting something new in its place.

Plus, there will be additional buildings added to the site.

The work is scheduled to be completed by 2029. More than three dozen events are already booked starting at that point.

The convention center arena adjacent to the main building will undergo some renovations but will remain in place.

The WNBA’s Dallas Wings signed an agreement to move there in 2026 from their current home in Arlington.