Dallas Power Outages: Fewer than 5,000 still in the dark a week later

Most North Texans who lost power in last week’s intense storm now have electricity again.

Oncor is reporting about 5,000 outages in North Texas. About 1,100 are in Dallas County.

That number, unfortunately, has gone up a bit since early Tuesday morning.

Every time new storms blow through, the work slows down for crews trying to get everyone’s power restored.

Those who only recently got their electricity back said the wait was starting to take a toll on them.

Laura Munoz was among the hundreds of thousands of people who lost power a week ago. A neighbor’s tree fell on her power line in Dallas.

Her lights finally came back on on Monday.

Munoz said at first the outage was bearable. By the fifth day, she was starting to run out of options.

"It does affect everything. Saturday started to be a day where I was like I am not doing well. I’ve tried to be as positive as possible but this is affecting me. The only thing I want is my bed, my dogs, and my AC," she said.

Oncor encourages homeowners who are still without electricity to check for damage to the weather head or meter base.

A licensed electrician will need to make those repairs before Oncor can reconnect the power.