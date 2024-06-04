Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Power Outages: Fewer than 5,000 still in the dark a week later

By
Published  June 4, 2024 8:45am CDT
Dallas County
FOX 4

Some still without electricity nearly 1 week later

Most people who lost power during last week's severe weather got it restored by the weekend. But one Dallas woman didn't get her lights back until Monday. That's because her outage only happened to her home.

DALLAS - Most North Texans who lost power in last week’s intense storm now have electricity again.

Oncor is reporting about 5,000 outages in North Texas. About 1,100 are in Dallas County.

That number, unfortunately, has gone up a bit since early Tuesday morning.

Every time new storms blow through, the work slows down for crews trying to get everyone’s power restored.

Those who only recently got their electricity back said the wait was starting to take a toll on them.

Related

Food spoiled during power outage? How you could get reimbursed up to $500
article

Food spoiled during power outage? How you could get reimbursed up to $500

With grocery costs at an all-time high, having food go bad could be a costly loss for those already struggling with storm damage and overall tight budgets. However, there is a way to recoup some of that lost money — up to $500.

Laura Munoz was among the hundreds of thousands of people who lost power a week ago. A neighbor’s tree fell on her power line in Dallas.

Her lights finally came back on on Monday.

Munoz said at first the outage was bearable. By the fifth day, she was starting to run out of options.

"It does affect everything. Saturday started to be a day where I was like I am not doing well. I’ve tried to be as positive as possible but this is affecting me. The only thing I want is my bed, my dogs, and my AC," she said.

Related

Power outages: If your power is still out you need to check these parts of your home
article

Power outages: If your power is still out you need to check these parts of your home

Oncor says most of the remaining outages are in the hardest-hit areas, including East Dallas, North Dallas, Mesquite, Balch Springs and Lufkin.

Oncor encourages homeowners who are still without electricity to check for damage to the weather head or meter base. 

A licensed electrician will need to make those repairs before Oncor can reconnect the power.