Dallas police officer's life saved by bulletproof vest during apartment shootout

The Brief Officers arrived at the Mill House apartments around 9 p.m. Monday to find a chaotic scene with 10 people inside a unit and a suspect armed with a gun barricaded in a bathroom with a woman. After hearing screams for help, officers entered the bathroom and an immediate shootout occurred. Two Dallas officers discharged their weapons, striking two individuals who are now hospitalized. One officer was struck by a bullet during the exchange, but officials say his vest stopped the round and he is expected to make a full recovery.



A bulletproof vest saved a Dallas police officer's life Monday night during an officer-involved shooting that left two other people wounded, officials said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call at the Mill House apartments on Woodhollow Drive, near West Ledbetter Drive and South Hampton Road, around 9 p.m.

According to investigators, about 10 people were inside an apartment when a suspect began threatening others with a weapon. Police arrived to find a suspect barricaded in a bathroom with a woman.

Officers reported hearing a woman screaming, "He has a gun!" When police entered the bathroom, gunfire was immediately exchanged.

Two Dallas officers fired their weapons. Two people were struck by gunfire and are currently recovering at a local hospital.

One officer was also struck, but the round was stopped by his ballistic vest. He is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

The identities of those shot have not been released. While the investigation is ongoing, police have not yet confirmed if any formal arrests have been made or the specific charges the suspect may face.