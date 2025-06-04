Dallas police say victim in May Oak Cliff shooting was kidnapped before he was killed

article

The Brief Terrance Lowe, 22, has been arrested for the murder of 22-year-old Davion Clines in Dallas. Police say the May 24 shooting followed a marijuana deal where Clines was allegedly kidnapped by Lowe. Lowe faces a murder charge, is held without bond, and the Jeep reportedly used was later found burned.



Investigators with the Dallas Police Department have arrested a man for the shooting death of 22-year-old Davion Clines, saying they believe Clines was kidnapped before he was killed.

Arrest in fatal Oak Cliff shooting

The backstory:

Police say on May 24, just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the 1900 block of Berkley Ave. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Clines unconscious in the alley with a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to arrest records, Clines met with 22-year-old Terrance Lowe just before 5 p.m. in a parking lot to sell marijuana. Clines was seen getting into the rear passenger side of a Jeep Renegade that Lowe was in. After a few minutes, Lowe's vehicle sped out of the parking lot with Clines still inside. Police believe Clines was kidnapped by Lowe.

A license plate reader near the area of the alleged kidnapping caught the plate after leaving the area.

Police say Lowe's girlfriend called to report the Jeep Renegade stolen about 20 minutes after the kidnapping happened.

Just after 11:30 p.m. that day, Dallas Police found the Jeep Renegade in the 2400 block of Budd Street. The vehicle's license plates had been removed, and the vehicle had been set on fire. Police say there was visible blood inside the vehicle's rear passenger side.

The Latest:

On June 3, the suspect in the case, Lowe, was arrested by the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit.

Lowe is being held in the Dallas County Jail, currently without bond, and is facing a murder charge.