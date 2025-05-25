Central Oak Cliff shooting leaves one dead in alley

article

What we know:

Dallas police responded to a call for service in the 1900 block of Berkley Avenue at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious male victim in the alley suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to assist at the scene.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information on the victim.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will assist in identifying the victim.

Dallas police also did not announce any arrests or anything about the potential suspect or suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cody Clark at 214-671-3584 or cody.clark@dallaspolice.gov.