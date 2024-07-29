DPD to release video of police shooting involving double murder suspect

Dallas police will release body camera footage of a police shooting involving a group of people in a stolen pickup truck that rammed two police vehicles.

It happened on Thursday at an apartment complex near Walnut Lane and U.S. Highway 75 in Northeast Dallas.

Officers fired shots and wounded 17-year-old Eric Lampkin-Scarborough during the confrontation.

Police also arrested two other people, including 19-year-old Deantae Moore, who was wanted for a double murder in March.

Related article

A fourth suspect got away. Detectives are still working to identify him.

Lampkin-Scarborough is still in the hospital. His condition has not been released.