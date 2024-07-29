Expand / Collapse search

DPD to release video of police shooting involving double murder suspect

Published  July 29, 2024 11:09am CDT
Northeast Dallas
Suspect in truck theft case was wanted for 2 murders

One of the three suspects arrested after a confrontation with Dallas police on Thursday was wanted for allegedly killing two 18-year-olds earlier this year.

DALLAS - Dallas police will release body camera footage of a police shooting involving a group of people in a stolen pickup truck that rammed two police vehicles.

It happened on Thursday at an apartment complex near Walnut Lane and U.S. Highway 75 in Northeast Dallas.

Officers fired shots and wounded 17-year-old Eric Lampkin-Scarborough during the confrontation.

Police also arrested two other people, including 19-year-old Deantae Moore, who was wanted for a double murder in March.

A fourth suspect got away. Detectives are still working to identify him.

Lampkin-Scarborough is still in the hospital. His condition has not been released.