Dallas police sergeants fired for using excessive force, inappropriate behavior

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired a veteran officer accused of using excessive force on a handcuffed suspect.

Sgt. James Bristo faces a misdemeanor charge of official oppression.

The arrest warrant affidavit states he put his arm around a suspect’s throat while that person was in the hospital last year.

Choke holds are banned by the department except in deadly force situations.

Bristo had been with the Dallas Police Department since 1988.

Chief Garcia also fired Sgt. Carlos Valarezo for what the department called offensive or inappropriate behavior that interfered with other employees’ working conditions.

A third officer, Sgt. Kung Seng, was suspended for three days for giving false testimony in court.

All three officers can appeal their discipline.