Dallas police sergeant stole 3 guns from department, DPD says

A Dallas police sergeant is facing charges after allegedly stealing 3 guns from the police department.

The Dallas Police Department says it opened an investigation into Sergeant Thomas Fry in October 2022 over allegations of criminal misconduct.

Investigators found that Sgt. Fry stole three duty firearms from the Southeast Patrol Division between August 2021 and July 2022, according to DPD.

Fry was charged with three counts of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.

On Monday, Fry turned himself in to Mesquite Police.

Fry was assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division during the time of the alleged thefts.

DPD says he most recently worked in detention services.