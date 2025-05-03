Dallas police sergeant charged with DWI with child in his car

article

The Brief A Dallas police sergeant was arrested on Friday. Matthew Terry was charged with DWI with a child passenger He has been placed on administrative leave.



A Dallas police sergeant has been placed on leave after allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child in his car.

Dallas police sergeant arrested

What we know:

On Friday, May 2, 2025, Matthew Terry was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The police sergeant was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.

DPD says that Terry was off duty at the time of the arrest.

Terry is assigned to the Central Patrol Division and has worked for DPD since September 2006.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation.

What we don't know:

Details of the circumstances surrounding the arrest have not been released.