Dallas police seize drugs, guns, make arrest after receiving tip

A search warrant last week in South Dallas led to an arrest and the seizure of drugs and guns, officials with the Dallas Police Department say.

South Dallas Drug Bust

What we know:

According to Dallas Police, they received a tip from the Texas Department of Public Safety about an alleged drug dealer in the 3100 block of Harmon Street.

A search warrant was executed at the home and investigators found more than five pounds of THC wax, more than 16 pounds of marijuana, 1.3 grams of Oxycodone, 252.4 grams of THC edibles, 2.8 grams of Adderall, eight bottles of Promethazine, scales, a packaging heat sealer, packaging items, a rifle magazine, a pistol magazine and speed loader, multiple cameras and a DVR.

While searching the home, police say 26-year-old Ricky Morrison was driving towards the home, saw police and drove off at a high rate of speed. Officers found Morrison and saw him fail to use a turn signal, which led to a traffic stop.

He was taken into custody without incident.

He is facing charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, failure to use a turn signal and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not say how they connected Morrison to the home or the items they seized.

Morrison's mugshot was not available in the Dallas County jail roster.

What they're saying:

"This operation shows how teamwork, inside and outside of our organization, can help protect our neighborhoods, so our communities can feel safer living, working, and simply going about their lives," said Major Nathan Swyers.