Dallas police say missing 83-year-old man found safe
DALLAS - UPDATE: Dallas Police reported Apolonio Buenrostro was found safe. The announcement was made at 10:20 a.m.
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding 83-year-old Apolonio Buenrostro.
Missing Elderly Man
What we know:
He was last seen on June 18, 2025, around 12 p.m. in the 6100 block of Melody Lane. He was walking in an unknown direction.
Buenrostro is described as 5'2" tall, weighing 179 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a black or gray baseball cap, a brown/yellow plaid shirt, and dark blue jeans.
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding Apolonio Buenrostro's whereabouts, please contact the Dallas Police Department by calling 911 or (214) 671-4268.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.