Dallas police say missing 83-year-old man found safe

The Brief Dallas Police are searching for 83-year-old Apolonio Buenrostro, who was last seen yesterday around noon on Melody Lane. Buenrostro was on foot, and his direction of travel is currently unknown. He was last seen wearing a black or gray baseball cap, a brown/yellow plaid shirt, and dark blue jeans. If you have information, please call 911 or (214) 671-4268.



UPDATE: Dallas Police reported Apolonio Buenrostro was found safe. The announcement was made at 10:20 a.m.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding 83-year-old Apolonio Buenrostro.

Missing Elderly Man

What we know:

He was last seen on June 18, 2025, around 12 p.m. in the 6100 block of Melody Lane. He was walking in an unknown direction.

Buenrostro is described as 5'2" tall, weighing 179 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black or gray baseball cap, a brown/yellow plaid shirt, and dark blue jeans.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding Apolonio Buenrostro's whereabouts, please contact the Dallas Police Department by calling 911 or (214) 671-4268.