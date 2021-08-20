Dallas police searching for armed robbery suspect who targeted 3 gas stations

article

Dallas police are looking for an armed robber wanted for targeting three gas stations in Northeast Dallas.

There were two robberies on Monday, and then two others happened Saturday, July 10.

One location, a Chevron at Garland and Lochwood roads got hit twice.

No injuries were reported.

Surveillance photos show the man has a large tattoo on his hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police.

