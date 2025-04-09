Dallas Police search for suspect in animal cruelty investigation

article

The Brief The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect for an animal cruelty investigation. Police say the suspect left the dog on the side of the road on March 21. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Crime Stoppers at 1 (877) 373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, #8518, with the Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.



The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect for an animal cruelty investigation.

Animal Cruelty Investigation

What we know:

On March 21, 2025, at 11:30 a.m., the unidentified suspect stopped his white, older model Chevrolet Impala in the 2400 block of Dowdy Ferry Road.

The suspect removed a brown or white male Pit Bull-type dog from the vehicle and then drove away, leaving the dog on the side of the road.

What we don't know:

Dallas Police have not said where the dog has been since March 21.

What you can do:

The Dallas Police Department is requesting any witnesses that recognize the suspect's vehicle to please contact Dallas Police Crime Stoppers at 1 (877) 373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, #8518, with the Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115. Please reference Case #039839-2025.