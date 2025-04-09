Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Police search for suspect in animal cruelty investigation

Published  April 9, 2025 9:56am CDT
Public Assistance Requested in Animal Cruelty Investigation (Source: Dallas Police)

The Brief

    • The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect for an animal cruelty investigation.
    • Police say the suspect left the dog on the side of the road on March 21.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Police Crime Stoppers at 1 (877) 373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, #8518, with the Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115.

DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect for an animal cruelty investigation.

Animal Cruelty Investigation

What we know:

On March 21, 2025, at 11:30 a.m., the unidentified suspect stopped his white, older model Chevrolet Impala in the 2400 block of Dowdy Ferry Road. 

The suspect removed a brown or white male Pit Bull-type dog from the vehicle and then drove away, leaving the dog on the side of the road.

What we don't know:

Dallas Police have not said where the dog has been since March 21.

What you can do:

The Dallas Police Department is requesting any witnesses that recognize the suspect's vehicle to please contact Dallas Police Crime Stoppers at 1 (877) 373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, #8518, with the Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115. Please reference Case #039839-2025.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.

