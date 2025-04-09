Dallas Police search for suspect in animal cruelty investigation
DALLAS - The Dallas Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect for an animal cruelty investigation.
What we know:
On March 21, 2025, at 11:30 a.m., the unidentified suspect stopped his white, older model Chevrolet Impala in the 2400 block of Dowdy Ferry Road.
The suspect removed a brown or white male Pit Bull-type dog from the vehicle and then drove away, leaving the dog on the side of the road.
What we don't know:
Dallas Police have not said where the dog has been since March 21.
What you can do:
The Dallas Police Department is requesting any witnesses that recognize the suspect's vehicle to please contact Dallas Police Crime Stoppers at 1 (877) 373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez, #8518, with the Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-671-0115. Please reference Case #039839-2025.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.