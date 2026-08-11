Dallas police search for hit-and-run driver who critically injured pedestrian on I-35E

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The Brief A man collecting aluminum cans was struck and critically injured early Tuesday on Interstate 35E in Dallas. The motorist drove off after the collision, leaving the victim lying on the exit ramp until a passerby called 911. Dallas police have made no arrests and are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact the department.



A pedestrian who appeared to be collecting aluminum cans along a Dallas freeway died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday, police said.

I-35 pedestrian crash

What we know:

Dallas Police officers responded at 2:09 a.m. to the northbound lanes of South R.L. Thornton Freeway (Interstate 35E) near the West Overton Road exit, where they found a man lying critically injured in the roadway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took the victim to a local hospital in critical condition. Police later confirmed the pedestrian died.

Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Investigators said the victim appeared to be experiencing homelessness. Aluminum cans were found scattered across the exit ramp, leading officers to believe the man was gathering cans along the highway when he was struck.

The driver left the scene in the vehicle, leaving the man lying in the roadway, according to police. A passing motorist spotted the victim, pulled over, and called 911.

All northbound lanes of South R.L. Thornton Freeway were closed at Ledbetter Drive and Ann Arbor Avenue as crash reconstruction investigators worked the scene.

What you can do:

Dallas police are asking anyone with information regarding the vehicle or driver to contact the department and reference incident number 26-1469150.