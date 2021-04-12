Dallas police search for person who killed puppy found in East Oak Cliff

article

Dallas police are asking for the public's help to find the person who killed a puppy.

The 10-to 12 week old white and brown male puppy was found in East Oak Cliff on East Overton Road shot in the stomach on March 3.

Veterinarians could not save the animal.

DPD hopes someone recognizes the dog and comes forward with information.

Anyone with leads are asked to contact Detective Hannah Tamez with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at (214) 671-0115 or email hannah.Tamez@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 036100-2021.