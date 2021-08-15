Dallas police responded to 11 street racing/stunting events over the weekend, made 81 arrests

article

Dallas PD and its Street Racing Task Force responded to 11 street racing/stunting events Friday and Saturday at locations across the city.

Police said people fired paintballs and fireworks at officers, but despite the "hostile" crowds, they made 81 arrests at these takeover events.

There were 81 arrests made, 16 citations given to spectators, seven guns seized, and 35 vehicles towed after police responded to the 11 events.

The locations officers responded to were at Cockrell Hill Rd./Interstate 30, Inwood Rd./Walnut Hill Ln., Central/Meadow Rd., Olive St./Nowitzki Way, Forest Ave./Botham Jean Blvd., 2100 N. Stemmons, W. Northwest Hwy./Technology, 1600 Prudential Dr., Royal Ln./Harry Hines Blvd., Royal Ln./Inwood Rd., and 4200 Parry Ave.

Dallas police are continuing to step up patrols and respond faster to complaints about street racing and stunting.

