Dallas Police respond to nearly 300 fireworks disturbance calls during July 4 weekend

The Brief Dallas Police received 297 calls related to reports of fireworks during the July 4 weekend, the department announced on Monday. DPD also received 125 calls related to random gunfire during the holiday weekend. The department received over 18,000 calls during the weekend, which was substantially fewer than in 2025.



The number of calls Dallas Police received about fireworks disturbances and random gunfire during the July 4 weekend dropped from last year.

July 4 random fireworks and gunfire calls

What we know:

During the July 4 holiday weekend (July 3 through 6 a.m. on July 6), the Dallas Police Department received 18,654 total calls to 9-1-1.

The department says 297 of those calls were to report fireworks disturbances, and 125 were in connection to random gunfire.

The total number of calls and the number of calls related to random gunfire dropped from the 2025 holiday weekend, when the department received nearly 22,000 calls total and nearly 150 calls about random gunfire.

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What we don't know:

Dallas Police have not said how many arrests were made in connection to the calls about random gunfire and fireworks disturbances.

What they're saying:

"We’re encouraged by the decrease in random gunfire calls this Fourth of July weekend," said Chief of Police Daniel Comeaux. "I believe it reflects the impact of a consistent message we’ve been sharing over the past year that celebratory (random) gunfire is dangerous, illegal, and completely preventable."

"It also reflects the hard work of our officers, who increased traffic enforcement and maintained a strong presence throughout the holiday weekend to help keep our streets and neighborhoods safe. Education and enforcement go hand in hand, and while we’re pleased to see this progress, our work isn’t done."

"We’ll continue reminding our community that every bullet fired into the air comes back down, and every decision to celebrate responsibly helps protect a life."