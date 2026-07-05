Dallas police and fire teams seize of nearly a ton of illegal fireworks

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The Brief A joint Fourth of July crackdown by Dallas police and fire officials resulted in the confiscation of more than 1,800 pounds of illegal fireworks. The largest bust happened Saturday afternoon on Elsie Faye Heggins Street, where authorities seized 1,400 pounds of contraband being sold out of a U-Haul truck and a van. Officials issued three total citations across two separate weekend operations, and both incidents remain under active investigation.



A coordinated holiday crackdown by Dallas police and fire officials resulted in the seizure of nearly a ton of illegal fireworks and multiple citations on the Fourth of July, authorities said Sunday.

Massive fireworks seizure

What we know:

The joint operations, conducted Saturday by Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Arson Division and the Dallas Police Department’s Southeast Division, netted more than 1,800 pounds of contraband across two separate incidents.

The largest seizure happened around 5 p.m. in the 3300 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street, near Second Avenue. Acting on investigative leads, officials found a large cache of fireworks being sold out of a U-Haul truck and a van.

Authorities confiscated more than 1,400 pounds of illegal fireworks and issued two citations at the scene. Dallas Fire-Rescue’s Inspections Division assisted in taking the explosives to a secure location.

Later that evening, at 8:17 p.m., inspectors and patrol officers conducted a second, unrelated enforcement action at a home in the 4400 block of Penelope Street. That operation resulted in one citation for possession and the seizure of approximately 400 pounds of fireworks.

Officials emphasized that the illegal sale and possession of fireworks pose severe safety risks, including property damage, injuries, and fires. Both incidents remain under investigation.