Why 1.2 million Texans are on the voter ‘suspense’ list and how to fix it

The Brief About 1.2 million Texas voters have been placed on the "suspense" list as early-voting approaches. Officials say it usually means the voter’s address is outdated. Voters are encouraged to check their registration before the Oct. 5 deadline approaches.



About 1.2 million Texas voters have been placed on the state’s "suspense" list with early voting in the 2026 midterm elections less than two months away.

What we know:

Alicia Pierce, a spokesperson for the Texas Secretary of State’s office, said that number isn’t atypical ahead of an election, especially considering there are about 19 million registered voters in the state.

What they're saying:

"It sounds scary, but it’s not," Pierce said.

If voters remain on that list for two full election cycles, meaning four years, they are removed from the voter rolls, according to Pierce.

Young voters show the "I Voted" stickers after voting at a polling station in Plano, Texas, Nov. 3, 2020. (Dan Tian/Xinhua / Getty Images)

How does a Texas voter end up on the ‘suspense’ list

According to Pierce, most of the time a voter is placed on the list because their address is outdated. Most of the time it’s because a voter registration card is returned to a county’s election administrator as undeliverable.

How do I know if my voter registration is suspended?

Texas voters can check the status of their registration at VoteTexas.gov and click on "Am I Registered?"

My voter registration shows ‘suspense.’ What do I do?

Voters have until Oct. 5 to get their registration updated. That can be done online on the Secretary of State’s website. You’ll need your current driver’s license or ID card, Social Security number and the Voter Unique Identifier Number from your Voter Registration Card.

Featured article

What happens if I try to vote as a ‘suspense’ voter?

Pierce said "suspense" voters just need to confirm their address is current when they go to the poll if the address hasn’t changed. If they have a new address in the same county, they can usually vote at their old precinct if their county still uses the precinct system.

For voters who have moved from one county to the other, it becomes more complicated at the poll. They will be allowed to vote on a "limited ballot." This means they are allowed to vote in races that are common between the ballot in their new county and the ballot in their old county.