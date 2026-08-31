The Brief Jennifer Cowley, who has served as the President of the University of Texas at Arlington since 2022, announced her resignation on Monday. Cowley cited a desire to return to teaching as a reason for her decision. A replacement for Cowley was not immediately named.



University of Texas at Arlington President Jennifer Cowley is stepping down from her position.

UT Arlington president steps down

CTSY: UT Arlington

What we know:

Cowley announced her decision to step down in an email to students, faculty and staff on Monday, Aug. 31.

"Serving as President of The University of Texas at Arlington for the past four and a half years has been one of the greatest privileges of my life. As someone who grew up in Arlington, I found the opportunity to return home and serve this University to be especially meaningful," Cowley said in the email.

She cited a desire to return to teaching as a reason for her decision.

"After much reflection, I feel this is the right time to return to the work that first drew me to higher education. I have informed Chancellor Zerwas of my desire to return to the faculty and devote the next chapter of my career to teaching, research, and service. I remain fully engaged in the work ahead and committed to supporting our students, faculty, staff, and community as Chancellor Zerwas appoints an interim president and UTA moves through this transition."

The backstory:

Cowley joined UTA as its 10th president in 2022. She was the first female president in the university's history.

She had previously worked at the University of North Texas and Ohio State University in administrative roles.

UT Arlington's website says Cowley also worked as a professor in the school's College of Architecture.

What they're saying:

"The ascendency of UT Arlington under Dr. Cowley's leadership has been magnificent. From student success outcomes to significant growth of the research enterprise, Dr. Cowley has led UTA with strategic purpose and compassion. Through her vision to look to the future of where our state is growing, UTA West was born," UT Arlington Chancellor John M. Zerwas said in a statement.

"We have much to celebrate about UT Arlington and Dr. Cowley. The Board of Regents and I have never been more optimistic about the university's future, thanks in great part to Dr. Cowley's leadership. We are deeply committed to investing in its exciting future."

What's next:

An interim president for UT Arlington will be named soon before a search for a full-time candidate begins.